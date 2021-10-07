Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: TVs, camera, Air Jordans stolen

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone broke into a Waring Street apartment and stole a 55-inch television, a 70-inch LG television, a TCL portable camera and 10 pairs of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The items are valued at $3,900

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Google Chromebook out of an unlocked 2016 blue Ford F-150 parked at a Cattle Creek Road residence in Branchville early Tuesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Chromebook belonged to the Orangeburg County School District and was inside of a clear, plastic book bag.

The value of book bag and Chromebook is $535.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a cellphone and two pairs of Apple AirPods out of a locked 2014 gray Chevrolet Malibu parked at a Pops Drive residence in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

The stolen items are valued at $800.

