Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: TVs, camera, Air Jordans stolen

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone broke into a Waring Street apartment and stole a 55-inch television, a 70-inch LG television, a TCL portable camera and 10 pairs of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers.
The theft was reported on Wednesday.
The items are valued at $3,900
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a Google Chromebook out of an unlocked 2016 blue Ford F-150 parked at a Cattle Creek Road residence in Branchville early Tuesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Chromebook belonged to the Orangeburg County School District and was inside of a clear, plastic book bag.
The value of book bag and Chromebook is $535.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a cellphone and two pairs of Apple AirPods out of a locked 2014 gray Chevrolet Malibu parked at a Pops Drive residence in Orangeburg on Tuesday.
The stolen items are valued at $800.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD