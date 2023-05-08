Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A towing company employee claims a truck driver pointed an AR-style rifle at him after a high-speed chase, according to a police incident report.

Carolina Towing II has a contract with Planet Fitness to enforce its rule against tractor-trailers parking overnight in its lot at 1486 Chestnut Street.

The employee placed a parking boot on a tire of a trailer parked at Planet Fitness at 9 a.m. Friday, the report said.

When he returned at noon, the employee noticed that the trailer and parking boot were gone.

Then around 6:50 p.m., the employee saw a white semi-truck pulling a shipping container on a trailer that had a blown tire.

The employee claims he attempted to contact the driver of the semi-truck, but wasn’t successful.

The semi-truck left the parking lot and the employee pursued it.

The employee claims they reached speeds of more than 100 mph down Columbia Road, the report said.

The driver of the semi-truck allegedly drove to the side of the road and then pulled an AR-style rifle on the employee.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of placing his ex-girlfriend’s personal items on the lawn of her church.

The man is charged with littering. He was taken into custody Friday.

The charge stems from an April 30 incident. He allegedly removed his ex’s items from his home and dumped them outside 1335 Amelia Street, where she found them undamaged.