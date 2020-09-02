 Skip to main content
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Teen accused of pistol-whipping man
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Teen accused of pistol-whipping man

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Pelion teen is accused of pistol-whipping a man in Orangeburg last month.

Calik Travone Guinyard, 17, 971 Pelion Road, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature.

He’s accused of using a pistol to strike a 20-year-old man during an Aug. 10 fight at a Central Street residence, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.

Officers responded to the home at 4:35 p.m. on Aug 10 after receiving reports of a fight and gunfire.

Several witnesses reported seeing individuals shooting from about five or six cars traveling on Central Street.

Other witnesses said they observed a female waving a handgun and firing shots in the air which were answered with return gunfire, according to the incident report.

There were also reports of gunfire being shot into a Central Street dwelling occupied by six children.

There were no injuries reported from gunshots.

No other arrests have been made in the incident.

