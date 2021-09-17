Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Strong-arm robbery suspect in custody

The phone is valued at $500.

• Someone stole a 2005 GMC Sierra and two funeral tents belonging to Thompson Funeral Home, located at 1012 Whitman Street, on Wednesday.

The truck and tents are valued at $10,000.

• Someone broke into a Windsor Street home. The burglary was reported Wednesday.

The following items were stolen: two 36-inch flat screen televisions, all the food that was in the kitchen, a Michael Kors pocketbook, a Michael Kors makeup pouch, two pairs of duck boots, two Columbia jackets, 10 Simply Southern T-shirts, a zebra-print blanket, all of a woman’s undergarments, five pairs of American Eagle jeans and a pair of black Nike sneakers.

The value of the stolen items is $2,305.

• A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is charged him with the misdemeanor offense of first-degree harassment. He was taken into custody Thursday.

A warrant alleges the man repeatedly initiated physical contact with another person, even after receiving verbal notice not to contact the other person.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office