Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Strong-arm robbery suspect in custody

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Columbia man is accused of forcibly stealing a woman’s purse and keys, then leaving in her 2017 Nissan Altima.
Michael Antonio Tillman, 42, of 2724 Schoolhouse Road, is charged with strong-arm robbery.
He’s a suspect in a robbery that occurred on March 23, 2019 on John C. Calhoun Drive.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department notified ODPS on Wednesday they’d taken Tillman into custody on charges there.
Tillman’s charges in Richland County include first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
If Tillman is convicted of strong-arm robbery, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
In other reports:
• A resident of Orangeburg Manor Apartments, located at 1120 Wolfe Trail, reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots outside of her unit at 8:38 p.m. Thursday.
No one was injured.
• Someone stole an Apple iPhone X after breaking into a Dodge Challenger parked on Buckley Street early Friday morning.
The phone is valued at $500.
• Someone stole a 2005 GMC Sierra and two funeral tents belonging to Thompson Funeral Home, located at 1012 Whitman Street, on Wednesday.
The truck and tents are valued at $10,000.
• Someone broke into a Windsor Street home. The burglary was reported Wednesday.
The following items were stolen: two 36-inch flat screen televisions, all the food that was in the kitchen, a Michael Kors pocketbook, a Michael Kors makeup pouch, two pairs of duck boots, two Columbia jackets, 10 Simply Southern T-shirts, a zebra-print blanket, all of a woman’s undergarments, five pairs of American Eagle jeans and a pair of black Nike sneakers.
The value of the stolen items is $2,305.
• A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is charged him with the misdemeanor offense of first-degree harassment. He was taken into custody Thursday.
A warrant alleges the man repeatedly initiated physical contact with another person, even after receiving verbal notice not to contact the other person.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole 40 vehicle keys and a 2006 gray Chrysler 300 from Orangeburg Auto Auction, located at 1825 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. The theft was reported Thursday.
The value of the Chrysler and keys is $43,000, according to the incident report.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a Samsung Galaxy Z-fold 2 5G cellphone on Tuesday from one of the various businesses the phone-owner visited on North Road.
The owner isn’t certain where the $2,000 phone was stolen.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2011 gray Jeep Cherokee belonging to OCAB, located at 1822 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, in Orangeburg on Thursday.
The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• Someone stole a 1995 red Chevrolet Lumina from an Ashley Street location in Orangeburg on Thursday.
The Lumina is valued at $3,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD