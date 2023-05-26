Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 20-year-old man who was shot in Thursday is expected to recover, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The shooting occurred at 5:03 p.m. just outside of Quick Pantry, located at 2198 Magnolia Street.

The man said he arrived at the store in his girlfriend’s father’s 2019 black Kia Sorento.

As the man exited the vehicle, he saw a stranger walking out of the store. They exchanged head nods.

Gunfire erupted.

The man claims the stranger shot at him multiple times and one of the bullets went through his arm. Bullets also struck the SUV, shattering the rear driver’s side window and damaging the Sorento’s trim.

The injured man got into the SUV and drove himself to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

Witnesses said the stranger ran to the rear of the store and jumped a fence.

Seven spent shell casings were found near the gas pumps.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, use the Tip411 app or text a tip to 874411. People providing information can remain anonymous.