A convicted sex offender has once again been accused of being a peeping tom.
Anthony Ward Dixon, 62, of 957 Chester St. is facing two misdemeanor charges of peeping tom. Bond was set at $250,000.
A Fair Street resident reported on Friday two alleged peeping tom incidents after reviewing his home’s video surveillance footage, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The resident said a man, believed to be Dixon, peeped into his window and his neighbor’s window on Jan. 23 at 6:24 p.m., 8:18 p.m. and 9:19 p.m.
As the resident further reviewed the footage, he noticed the same man peeping into his window at 6:27 p.m. and 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 21.
At one point, the man attempted to open the rear door of the home, the report said.
The resident told the investigator he was concerned because his wife and three minor children live there.
An investigator reviewed the video surveillance and identified Dixon as a suspect.
Dixon is a registered sex offender for a 1997 incident of peeping tom.
He has a criminal history beginning in 1974. Convictions include:
• In 1974, housebreaking and larceny, housebreaking and grand larceny in York County; housebreaking in Richland County.
You have free articles remaining.
• Two counts of petit larceny in York County in 1976.
• Assault and indecent exposure in Rock Hill in 1981.
• In 1983, he had his first peeping tom conviction. It was in Rock Hill. He received sentences for the following other charges that year in Rock Hill: burglary, attempted burglary and shoplifting.
• In 1987, he was sentenced for escape in York County.
• He received a conviction for purse snatching in 1991.
• In 1994, he received 15 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation, for first-degree burglary in Florence.
• In 1997, he received his second peeping tom conviction. A York County judge sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 18 months, the sentence was reduced to five years of probation.
• In 2007, where he was sentenced to two years for breaking into a motor vehicle in Orangeburg County. A judge gave him credit for time served.
• Two years later, also in Orangeburg, he received sentences for loitering and two counts of shoplifting.
• By 2012, he received convictions for first-offense failure to register as a sex offender, petit larceny and damaging or tampering with a vehicle.
• He received an additional conviction for breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools in 2014.
• By 2017, he had convictions for trespassing, malicious injury to real property and open container.
• He was convicted of peeping tom in 2018 in Orangeburg. A circuit judge in Orangeburg sentenced him to 15 months in prison.
If convicted of the two recent charges of peeping tom, he faces up to three years in prison and a $500 fine on each charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.