The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into Sunday’s shooting incident on Buckley Street.

Safiya Daniels, 27, of Ballentine Crossing Lane, Irmo, died following the incident. Three other people were injured.

Anyone having information regarding the incident should contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or ODPS at 803-533-5900.

Other agencies are assisting in the ongoing investigation.