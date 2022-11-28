 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Search continues for missing woman

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is continuing its search for 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes, who was last seen on Nov. 12, according to an incident report.

The agency considers Holmes to be missing and endangered. She’s required to take medication daily.

On Nov. 12, a family member dropped of Holmes and her father off at Al’s Barbershop, located on Wingate Street, according to an incident report.

Holmes told her father that she was going to walk across the street to Dollar General. Her father told officers that wasn’t unusual.

After a short period of time passed, he contacted Holmes on the phone.

She told her father that she was going with her boyfriend, the report said. Her father only knows the boyfriend by his first name.

Her father couldn’t convince her to return to the barbershop.

Holmes told her father that she would return home the next morning.

Holmes’ father didn’t make face-to-face contact with her the next morning, but he received a text message from her phone saying she would get a ride to the bus station on Old Edisto Drive so she could ride to her mother’s house in Ladson.

Holmes never made it to the bus station or her mother’s house in Ladson.

Holmes’ mother and father are her guardians.

Holmes’ father told officers that he’d been in contact with his daughter via phone until Nov. 16, but hasn’t heard from her since.

He also noted that she has not been active on social media since Nov. 16 either.

Investigators searched areas where her boyfriend is known to frequent, but they’ve not been able to find her.

On Sunday, Holmes’ father called police and claimed he saw her and her boyfriend on Baugh Street, but lost sight of her.

Investigators couldn’t find her there either.

Holmes is a Black woman who was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black blouse, blue jeans and thick braids in her hair.

If anyone has information about Holmes’ whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

missing woman: Alana Jenny Holmes

Holmes

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

