Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Robber, pizza deliveryman exchange gunfire

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Gunfire was exchanged between a Domino’s pizza deliveryman and a robber just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to an ODPS incident report.

A Domino’s employee told officers that someone rang the doorbell at the business, located at 1738 Russell Street.

When the employee opened the door, a male stranger entered. He was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie and black pants, and carrying a burgundy bag.

The stranger pointed a gun at the employee and shouted, “Where is it? Give me all the f - - - - - - money now!”

The employee said she was terrified and asked the stranger not to shoot her.

She pointed to the cash register and then retreated to the rear of the store and hid under the sink.

In the meantime, a delivery driver returned to the business and saw the stranger pacing back and forth by the cash registers.

The delivery driver took his handgun from the glove compartment of his car.

As the stranger exited the store, he allegedly fired his weapon in the direction of the delivery driver.

The delivery driver admitted to returning two shots, the report claims.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

In unrelated reports:

• A 60-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his cousin at a Cherokee Street home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man’s girlfriend called police after his cousin fled the scene in the man’s 2019 gray Nissan Frontier.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s head, hands and shirt were bloodied. His lips and right ear were swollen.

The man claims his cousin came to the home to antagonize his girlfriend, according to the incident report.

The man and the cousin got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical.

The man alleges his cousin punched him several times, then picked up the man’s keys off of the coffee table before fleeing in the man’s truck.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The truck is valued at $30,000.

• A Pizza Hut customer’s car was stolen from the parking lot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

A woman arrived at the restaurant, located at 941 Chestnut Street, to pick up some food she’d ordered.

She left her 2004 white Infiniti FX35 unlocked with the engine running while she was inside of the restaurant for five minutes, the report said.

When she returned to the parking lot, the car was no longer there.

The value of the FX35 is $6,000.

