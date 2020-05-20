Orangeburg Department of Public Safety report: Carolina Avenue home shot multiple times

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Carolina Avenue couple arrived home Sunday to find that someone shot up their home, according to an ODPS incident report.
A woman reported the discovery to law enforcement at 5:09 p.m. Sunday.
An officer noticed three bullet holes in the window, two bullet holes in the wall directly in front of the window, a bullet hole in the mirror in front of the dresser and a slug on the floor.
The officer also discovered a slug on the floor in the living room and a bullet hole in a television.
The woman told officers that the television and air conditioner wouldn’t work.
When officers searched outside, they discovered two bullet holes in the air conditioning unit, multiple points of contact on the brick siding of the home and 12 bullet casings on the ground about 20 yards from the residence.
The incident remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A St. Matthews man reported Tuesday that someone stole his firearm from his unlocked vehicle, which he’d parked at a Shadow Lane Drive residence in Orangeburg.
The man told deputies that he was visiting someone and when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that his glove box was open.
It wasn’t until he got home that he realized that his 9 mm Taurus pistol was missing from the glove box.
The firearm is valued at $199.
