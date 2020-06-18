Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man threatened with trash can, shoots into air

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A property owner says he fired a shot into the air when a man approached him aggressively with a trash can, according to an ODPS incident report.
Multiple people contacted the owner to tell him that someone appeared to be living on his Centre Street property.
The owner and a friend visited the property and found what appeared to be a small shelter.
A man allegedly threatened to kill the owner and his friend if they moved the stuff.
The man picked up a trash can and started walking aggressively toward the owner and the friend, the report said.
The owner fired his revolver in the air.
Officers caught up with the man and placed him on trespass notice for the property.
In other reports:
• Someone stole three catalytic converters from buses belonging to the First Baptist Church Child Development Center on Columbia Road.
The director of the center noticed the theft on Tuesday morning.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $900.
• A concerned citizen reported that shots were fired in the Colleton Street and Jasper Street area at 8:20 a.m. Monday.
Officers found four brass .380-caliber shell casings in the cement parking lot in front of Unit 731 and five brass .380-caliber shell casings near the front of Unit 729 around a dumpster and discarded mattress.
• A Colleton Street woman reported that someone burglarized her home on Tuesday just before midnight.
She said the following items were stolen: three pairs of shoes, two necklaces and an Apple iPad.
The value of the stolen items is $1,271.
