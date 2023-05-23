A 30-year-old man was shot in his back and right arm late Monday night, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man told officers that the shooting occurred at 11 p.m. as he was walking along Windsor Street. An older man was walking behind him.

Two vehicles pulled up near Jensen Court, the shooting victim said.

A stranger got out of one of the vehicles and fired a gun at him twice.

The first shot didn’t hit the man. The second did.

The man’s girlfriend took him to the Medical University of South Carolina-Orangeburg.

The girlfriend told officers that the man called her at 11:10 p.m. and said, “Can you come get me on Windsor Street? I’ve been shot.”

Investigators are reviewing videos from nearby surveillance cameras to see if they captured any of the shooting or suspects.