Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man shot, killed in altercation
breaking top story

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man shot, killed in altercation

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man was shot and killed just before noon Saturday on Maxcy Street, according to Capt. Victor Cordon of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

An altercation took place between two people.

The person who is now deceased brandished a weapon, Cordon said. The other person allegedly fired two rounds into him.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased man.

Cordon didn’t provide further details about the case because the investigation is in its early stages.

No one has been charged at this time.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

