Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man shot in leg, suspect arrested

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting another man in a dispute.

David J. Brown is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody Monday.

Warrants accuse Brown of shooting a man in the leg at 1 a.m. Oct. 21 in a Town Terrace motel room, located at 830 Five Chop Road.

The injured man “suffered wounds causing severe trauma requiring surgical intervention,” the warrants say.

The two men had gotten into a dispute, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison.

