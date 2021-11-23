Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man shot in leg, suspect arrested

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting another man in a dispute.
David J. Brown is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody Monday.
Warrants accuse Brown of shooting a man in the leg at 1 a.m. Oct. 21 in a Town Terrace motel room, located at 830 Five Chop Road.
The injured man “suffered wounds causing severe trauma requiring surgical intervention,” the warrants say.
The two men had gotten into a dispute, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
If convicted, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison.
