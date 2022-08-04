 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man robbed of car at gunpoint

  • 0
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint in the Edisto Memorial Gardens upper parking lot on Seaboard Street, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man was sitting in his 2015 silver Kia Optima at noon Monday with the windows down on his driver’s and passenger’s sides.

Three males in masks approached him. At least one of them pulled out a handgun and pointed it the man’s head, the report said.

The males ordered the man to get out of the car while one of the males got into the passenger’s seat, the report states.

They took the man’s wallet and phone before taking off in his Optima on Seaboard Street heading toward Bull Street.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News