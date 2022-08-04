Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man robbed of car at gunpoint

A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint in the Edisto Memorial Gardens upper parking lot on Seaboard Street, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man was sitting in his 2015 silver Kia Optima at noon Monday with the windows down on his driver’s and passenger’s sides.

Three males in masks approached him. At least one of them pulled out a handgun and pointed it the man’s head, the report said.

The males ordered the man to get out of the car while one of the males got into the passenger’s seat, the report states.

They took the man’s wallet and phone before taking off in his Optima on Seaboard Street heading toward Bull Street.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.