Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 36-year-old Cemetery Street man was found bloodied from an apparent gunshot wound around 7:13 p.m. Thursday, according to a heavily redacted incident report.
Officers found the man slumped on the ground, sitting in a pool of blood next to his 2004 silver Mercury Grand Marquis.
He had blood on his face and body, the incident report states.
The man was able to speak with officers before Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.
The report states that a neighbor called police after hearing a gunshot.
When the neighbor told her boyfriend, he went outside but the gunman was gone, the report states.
The boyfriend told officers he thought the gunshot sound may have been fireworks.
You have free articles remaining.
If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
In an unrelated incident at 8 p.m. Thursday, an ice deliverer reported someone stole money and checks from his delivery truck.
It was parked at The Keg, located at 409 John C. Calhoun Drive.
The man told officers that he left his 2019 white International truck unsecured when he went inside of The Keg for about 45 minutes, a police incident report said.
When he returned to his truck, he noticed someone rummaged through it and removed a bank containing $1,238 and business checks totaling $68, which he’d picked up along his route.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill man reported Thursday that someone burglarized his home and shed.
The items stolen from the Theater Drive home and shed include: three skill saws, $100 in change from a jar sitting on a dresser, a plastic jug containing $40 in pennies, a 40-inch flat panel television and numerous George Foreman appliances.
The value of the stolen items is $1,775.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.