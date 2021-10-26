Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man accused of recording woman in mall restroom

A 27-year-old man is accused of recording a woman in the restroom at the Prince of Orange Mall without her consent on Monday morning.

He’s charged with misdemeanor first-offense voyeurism.

A warrant alleges the man, “for the purpose of gratifying sexual desire, knowingly video recorded/photographed” the woman “without her knowledge or consent, while she was in a place of reasonable expectation of privacy, the restroom.”

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has officially placed the man on no trespassing notice for the mall, located at 2390 Chestnut Street.

Two women accused the man of following them and other females who walk inside the mall.

One of the women alleged that the man used his cellphone as if “he was recording her multiple times,” so she changed her walking routine.

She alleged the man had been acting this way for about two months.

The other woman claimed the man followed her around too, but she just ignored him.

But just after 9 a.m. Monday, the man allegedly did something she couldn’t ignore.