Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man accused of recording woman in mall restroom

A 27-year-old man is accused of recording a woman in the restroom at the Prince of Orange Mall without her consent on Monday morning.
He’s charged with misdemeanor first-offense voyeurism.
A warrant alleges the man, “for the purpose of gratifying sexual desire, knowingly video recorded/photographed” the woman “without her knowledge or consent, while she was in a place of reasonable expectation of privacy, the restroom.”
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has officially placed the man on no trespassing notice for the mall, located at 2390 Chestnut Street.
Two women accused the man of following them and other females who walk inside the mall.
One of the women alleged that the man used his cellphone as if “he was recording her multiple times,” so she changed her walking routine.
She alleged the man had been acting this way for about two months.
The other woman claimed the man followed her around too, but she just ignored him.
But just after 9 a.m. Monday, the man allegedly did something she couldn’t ignore.
She told police that when she went to the women’s restroom, she noticed a cellphone underneath the restroom stall she was using.
She told police it “seemed as if someone was filming” her.
As she left the stall, she saw a man wearing a green shirt and dark-colored pants leaving the women’s restroom.
She then reached out to the mall’s manager, the report states.
When the manager spoke with the man in question about the restroom incident, the man allegedly told him that he’d deleted everything from his cellphone.
The manager asked the man to give over his Apple iPhone 11.
He complied and then the manager provided it to law enforcement officers.
The manager also told police that he’d received “multiple complaints” about the man.
In addition, the manager claimed surveillance video shows the man following the woman to the restroom.
If convicted, the man faces up to three years in prison and a $500 fine.
