 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigating woman’s death

  • 0
ODPS

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is trying to determine if a woman was pushed out of a vehicle on Friday night. She later died.

 GENE CRIDER, T&D

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a woman’s death on Friday night.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a woman on Friday night.

Police are trying to determine if the 35-year-old woman was pushed out of a vehicle near U.S. Highway 301 and Broughton Street, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the woman.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
13
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety response on U.S. 301

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News