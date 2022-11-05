Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigating woman’s death

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a woman on Friday night.
Police are trying to determine if the 35-year-old woman was pushed out of a vehicle near U.S. Highway 301 and Broughton Street, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the woman.
