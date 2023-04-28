Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Dantzler Street home undergoing remodeling was visited by thieves and several fixtures were stolen.
The homeowner reported the theft on Wednesday.
The following items were stolen: countertops, three ceiling fans, cabinets, shower heads, faucets, sinks and six light fixtures.
The value of the items is $5,610.
In an unrelated report, a Webster Street man alleges a female took off in his truck without his permission and he’s not been able to reach her.
The 2012 white Ford F-150 is valued at $15,000.
