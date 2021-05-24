Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Help sought IDing vehicle; Police: No crimes were committed

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a grey Chevrolet sedan reportedly seen pulling into backyards on Middleton Street last week, May 16 through 22.

An ODPS flyer alleges that the vehicle “pulled in the yards and immediately left.”

No crimes were committed during the incidents, according to the ODPS flyer.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the car or who may have experienced something similar to call 803-534-2812. Callers may remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.