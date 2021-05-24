 Skip to main content
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Help sought IDing vehicle; Police: No crimes were committed
ODPS

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety wants the public’s help identifying this vehicle. It was seen pulling into Middleton Street backyards, but no crimes were committed, police say.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a grey Chevrolet sedan reportedly seen pulling into backyards on Middleton Street last week, May 16 through 22.

An ODPS flyer alleges that the vehicle “pulled in the yards and immediately left.”

No crimes were committed during the incidents, according to the ODPS flyer.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the car or who may have experienced something similar to call 803-534-2812. Callers may remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

