Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Help sought IDing vehicle; Police: No crimes were committed

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a grey Chevrolet sedan reportedly seen pulling into backyards on Middleton Street last week, May 16 through 22.
An ODPS flyer alleges that the vehicle “pulled in the yards and immediately left.”
No crimes were committed during the incidents, according to the ODPS flyer.
Officers are asking anyone with information on the car or who may have experienced something similar to call 803-534-2812. Callers may remain anonymous.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 18 years.
