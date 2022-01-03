Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Family’s rear windshield shot out

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone shot out the rear windshield of a family’s car as they drove home after looking at Christmas lights on New Year’s Eve, according to a police incident report.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Adden Street and Waring Street at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Two parents were riding with their daughter when they heard something like fireworks. They then noticed the rear windshield of their Dodge Avenger was shattered.

A second shooting incident took place early Saturday morning at a Maple Street home, an incident report said.

A father and son noticed a bullet in the living room floor and a bullet hole in the wall. The bullet damaged a lamp.

No one was physically injured in either shooting incident.

In other reports:

• A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly had his pants and underwear below his knees while outside of Henry’s Travel Plaza just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

A witness recorded a video of the man and sent it to law enforcement.

• Someone stole a white Chrysler Voyager at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the CVS on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Its engine was running and doors were unlocked, according to an incident report.

The theft was recorded on the store’s surveillance cameras.

The Voyager is valued at $30,000.

