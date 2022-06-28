Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Details released in two shooting deaths; gold Mercedes appeared to have crashed into fence

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators continue to seek the person who shot and killed two people on Monday morning.

The department released additional details about the shooting, which occurred just outside of 735 Ellis Avenue around 10:12 a.m. Monday.

An officer discovered the shooting victims as he was traveling on Ellis Avenue toward Boulevard Street, according to an incident report.

The officer saw a man in the grass by the sidewalk near the home. The man was lying face down and blood was on his white T-shirt, the report states.

The officer called out to the man, but he didn’t answer.

A gold Mercedes at the scene appeared to have crashed into a fence. The driver’s and rear passenger doors were open.

As the officer approached the Mercedes, he saw a man walk quickly toward the back of the residence, where he collapsed.

The man managed to tell the officer that someone shot him. The man died moments later.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the report states.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, officers helped place a disabled woman of the home in emergency protective custody “due to a violent incident that occurred at the residence.”

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the names of the two slain men.

“At this time, we’re unable to release any information due to ongoing investigation as well as confirming identification and notification of next of kin,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Tuesday.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.