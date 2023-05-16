Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Four people were injured as patrons fled a nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police incident report.

An officer heard shots at The Palms as he was patrolling the area due to previous incidents. The club is located at 1359 Grove Park Circle.

He then saw people running out of the club.

The bartender told officers that a fight occurred in the corner near the pool tables.

The officer claimed the club smelled like marijuana.

A woman told the officer a friend was outside with a knot on her head.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and treated the injured woman at the scene.

A woman and two men received treatment at MUSC-Orangeburg for minor injuries they received after they’d gotten trampled trying to exit the club, the report said.

In other reports:

• A Clarendon Street woman reported hearing gunshots outside of her home between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday.

She saw a bullet hole in her cabinet.

Officers weren’t able to find the bullet.

Later that afternoon, she called officers to let them know she found the bullet in the spice rack.

No one was physically injured during the shooting.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 1990 red Ford F-250 parked at Xpress Travel Center, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive on Friday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $325.