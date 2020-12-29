Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Christmas Eve chase ends with charges

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A man and woman are facing charges after a Christmas Eve vehicle chase, according to an incident report.
Ted Mac Varnes, 49, of 190 Whaley Street is facing the following charges: assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, second-offense driving under suspension (license not suspended for DUI), first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, defacing license plate with intent to defraud, failure to possess registration card and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.
His female passenger is facing the charge of failure to comply with lawful direction of police, which is a misdemeanor.
The incident unfolded just after midnight when the S.C. Highway Patrol attempted to stop a 1998 GMC Sierra at John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street. The Sierra’s tags were expired and belonged to another vehicle, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The Highway Patrol and Orangeburg police chased the Sierra down Rowesville Road. The report alleges the Sierra reached speeds of 80 mph to 100 mph.
A trooper radioed that he thought an occupant of the Sierra had a gun with a laser on it. Someone appeared to shine a green laser through the windshield of the patrol vehicle, the report said.
The Sierra turned into a residential property off Rowesville Road. Varnes and the female allegedly fled from the vehicle and officers chased them.
The report claims that the female “was still holding the laser after multiple attempts to get her to stop and drop what was in her hands with loud verbal commands.” The laser was not attached to a weapon.
Officers alleged that Varnes refused to get on the ground. They also claim he swung his arms, striking the right side of an officer’s upper lip, causing it to bleed.
Even after officers got Varnes to the ground, he “was still actively resisting,” the report states.
If Varnes is convicted of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Someone stole a 2014 CAT 336E excavator from an Old State Road worksite in Holly Hill. The theft was reported on Monday morning.
The excavator is valued at $350,000.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a white Ford F-350 with an attached 20-foot flatbed carrying at Terex excavator around 3 a.m. Monday. The items were stolen from the Sleep Inn hotel parking lot at 3689 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
The truck, flatbed, excavator and the electronics inside of the truck are valued at a total of $136,000.
• Someone stole a catalytic converter off of a Buick Roadmaster parked on Hideaway Lane in Orangeburg.
The vehicle owner discovered the theft when he attempted to start the vehicle on Monday morning.
After he reviewed surveillance video from his game cameras, he determined that the theft took place around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• Someone stole a 1996 Suzuki X90 parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Bowman.
The owner parked the vehicle at the store on Dec. 19. He discovered the theft on Dec. 23.
The vehicle is valued at $1,500.
• The store manager of the Quick Pantry on Bamberg Road in Orangeburg reported on Dec. 23 that one of his employees allegedly gave alcohol and miscellaneous consumable goods to various people without those people paying for the items.
The manager terminated the employee after reviewing in-store surveillance video.
The total value of merchandise is $1,128.
