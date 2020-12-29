Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Christmas Eve chase ends with charges

The Sierra turned into a residential property off Rowesville Road. Varnes and the female allegedly fled from the vehicle and officers chased them.

The report claims that the female “was still holding the laser after multiple attempts to get her to stop and drop what was in her hands with loud verbal commands.” The laser was not attached to a weapon.

Officers alleged that Varnes refused to get on the ground. They also claim he swung his arms, striking the right side of an officer’s upper lip, causing it to bleed.

Even after officers got Varnes to the ground, he “was still actively resisting,” the report states.

If Varnes is convicted of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2014 CAT 336E excavator from an Old State Road worksite in Holly Hill. The theft was reported on Monday morning.

The excavator is valued at $350,000.

