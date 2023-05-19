Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 43-year-old Branchville woman is accused of taking $95,660 from two businesses where she was hired to work as bookkeeper and manager.

Christel Marie Kilcoyne, of 9503 Freedom Road, is charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent value over $10,000. She was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Both U-lock Storage LLC and Houser Properties LLC are owned by the same businessman.

Kilcoyne started working for the businessman on Aug. 8, 2019. The embezzlement allegedly began on Jan. 24, 2020.

Kilcoyne allegedly stole $79,462 from one business and $16,198 from the other.

The businessman said he confronted Kilcoyne and she allegedly admitted to taking money, but didn’t know the exact total, according to an incident report.

If convicted, Kilcoyne faces up to 10 years in prison and a court-imposed fine.

In other reports:

• An Ellis Avenue resident reported that someone stole the 15-foot U-Haul box truck that he was renting on Wednesday.

The truck is a 2009 Ford Econoline. It is valued at $20,000.

• Someone stole a clothes dryer from a St. Paul Apartment unit, located at 500 Fletcher Street. The theft was reported on Wednesday.

An incident report states the dryer is valued at $2,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone intercepted a $111,509.22 check that was mailed from the U.S. Post Office in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The check was issued by Orangeburg Redi-Mix and sent to Vulcan Materials in Atlanta, Ga.

Orangeburg Redi-Mix said the check never made it to its intended recipient.

A copy of the deposited check showed that it was deposited by a person with a Mt. Pleasant address. The check was modified before it was deposited.

