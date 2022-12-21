Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Arrests made in recent carjackings; thefts may be gang-related, chief says

Five carjacking suspects are facing a combined total of 21 charges, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. announced Wednesday.

The arrests are the work of a multijurisdictional taskforce created to address carjackings in the area.

“The work of the taskforce is ongoing, and we’ve uncovered evidence that leads our investigators to believe that the crimes are gang-related and may have national and, in some cases, international implications,” Austin said.

The suspects are males and each faces at least one charge of carjacking, Austin said. One of the suspects is a juvenile, while the oldest is in his mid-20s.

“We’ve been able to establish they all know each other,” he said.

Austin wouldn’t disclose the suspects’ names or their specific charges, citing the ongoing investigation.

He made the announcement at a Wednesday morning press conference held at ODPS’s headquarters, located on Middleton Street.

The multi-jurisdictional agency effort includes the Bowman Police Department, Norway Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, ODPS, Santee Police Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. It’s known as the Pursuit, Arrest, Convict – or PAC – special crimes taskforce.

Austin said the first arrests were made on Dec. 2, the same day he and other agency chiefs announced the formation of the taskforce.

“As soon as we announced the formation of the taskforce, they immediately went to work” and had suspects in custody that afternoon, he said.

The arrest of the first five suspects helped clear cases in other jurisdictions, Austin said. One of those suspects is also charged in a homicide that took place outside ODPS’s jurisdiction.

He also noted, “We have some light evidence to indicate there was a car theft ring operating in the Charleston area where people’s vehicles were being placed in containers and shipped out of the country.”

Agencies are trying to determine if some of the vehicles taken during carjacking incidents may have been loaded up in containers and shipped away.

He also said a couple of the carjackings weren’t successful. Victims in the cases were able to drive away.

Some of the vehicles taken in carjacking incidents have been recovered, Austin said.

“Each day it appears we’re uncovering new evidence that takes us in a new direction,” he said.

Investigators are working closely with authorities in Dorchester and Charleston counties.

“It may come to a point when certain federal agencies may need to get involved,” he said.

Austin said it makes him feel good to know that five carjacking suspects are in custody, with more arrests and charges to come.

“I’m feeling much better about it,” he said.

“It speaks volumes about the spirit of cooperative relationships. I believe very strongly in relationships and organizing this taskforce and getting the level of cooperation we’ve been getting from the county, state and local level,” he said.

“I feel much better and I hope it gives our citizens some level of confidence and comfort,” he added.

As for those who may consider committing crimes, such as carjacking, Austin said, “I hope this sends a message to those persons who consider committing these types of crimes.

“Know we will pursue them until we find them and then we will arrest them and prosecute them.”

ODPS’s participation in the national “Hide, Lock, Take” theft prevention initiative has helped curb carjacking opportunities, Austin said.

The “Hide, Lock, Take” initiative encourages motorists to hide their things, lock their vehicles and take their keys.

The agency recently launched the 411Tips app, which allows people to anonymously report information directly to law enforcement officers.

Austin said the 411Tips app hasn’t been instrumental in leading investigators in the carjacking cases, but it’s helped in several other active cases currently under investigation.