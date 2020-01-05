Angelina Nicole Douse, 21, of 115 Jefferson Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Circuit Judge Howard King sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to probation for 18 months.
On Feb. 22, 2019, John Albert Green, 33, of 1430 Beason Road, Orangeburg, entered the S.C. State Credit Union on Boulevard Street with the intent to steal.
Authorities allege that while Green was in jail after his arrest, he told his brother and two cousins where he hid a firearm and cash after he fled the bank.
Douse is one of his cousins.
Green is currently serving an eight-year sentence in prison after he pleaded guilty to entering a bank with the intent to steal on Aug. 27, 2019.
Accessory charges are pending against his brother, Mark Anthony Green, 36, of 2889 Rosedale Drive, Orangeburg, and his cousin William Faybien Givens Jr., 23, of 115 Jefferson Street, Cordova.
In other pleas:
• Tyjuan Damarious Markel Washington, 18, of 112 Garnet Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breaking into a motor vehicle.
King sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to five years of probation.
He ordered Washington to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
Washington is also required to pay restitution.
• Andre Marquell Fogle, 35, of 499 Easterlin Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
King sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He’s required to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
King stipulated that once he completes the program, Fogle’s probation term may end early.
Fogle is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
