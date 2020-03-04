Orangeburg couple kidnapped; man shot, woman sexually assaulted

An Orangeburg couple was kidnapped on Friday, with the man shot and the woman sexually assaulted, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
The sheriff’s office has charged a man in the kidnapping and shooting. City police are investigating the sexual assault.
“This individual ran amok for a few hours, committing just dangerous, senseless acts,” Ravenell said. “And now he’s facing five charges but there’s three different charges that each carry up to 30 years apiece.
“He’ll get some time to think about those few hours.”
Quinton Byrd, 33, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The Clarendon Street man was taken into custody on Wednesday by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators and U.S. Marshals after investigators developed information on Byrd’s whereabouts.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
A female said she was asleep at a Muna Avenue residence when she was awakened by the sound of arguing. She realized her boyfriend was involved in an argument with a male subject.
At some point, the subject allegedly pulled out a weapon, ordering the man and woman to get dressed before he forced them into a vehicle.
The pair were driven to a remote location near Branchville where the man was ordered out of the vehicle.
After refusing to walk into nearby woods as instructed, a struggle ensued.
The man was shot. He then ran into the wooded area while the subject allegedly fired at him.
The 29-year-old male victim spent the night in a wooded area off Calhoun Street near Branchville. He remains hospitalized.
The woman said she was driven to a motel in the Orangeburg city limits where she was sexually assaulted, according to the sheriff’s office. She said she was then instructed to leave and go to a nearby fast food restaurant.
Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are handling that portion of the investigation.
During Byrd’s court appearance on Wednesday, bond was denied.
Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.