Orangeburg couple kidnapped; man shot, woman sexually assaulted

An Orangeburg couple was kidnapped on Friday, with the man shot and the woman sexually assaulted, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The sheriff’s office has charged a man in the kidnapping and shooting. City police are investigating the sexual assault.

“This individual ran amok for a few hours, committing just dangerous, senseless acts,” Ravenell said. “And now he’s facing five charges but there’s three different charges that each carry up to 30 years apiece.

“He’ll get some time to think about those few hours.”

Quinton Byrd, 33, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Clarendon Street man was taken into custody on Wednesday by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators and U.S. Marshals after investigators developed information on Byrd’s whereabouts.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

