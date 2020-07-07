Orangeburg County woman scammed out of $14,800

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone scammed an elderly Eutawville woman out of $14,800.

On Monday around 2 p.m., a deputy responded to the First National Bank on Old Number Six Highway where the woman and branch manager told deputies about the scam.

The woman told deputies that she’d been communicating with an unknown man for the past several months.

She said he somehow convinced her to allow him to deposit checks into her checking account if she would send him money from it first.

She told the deputy that she would withdraw money from her account and overnight it to an unknown address in Texas.

The branch manager told deputies that the checks the unknown man sent to the woman’s account were fraudulent and no good, the report states.

The branch manager said the following dates and amounts reflect withdrawals the woman made from her account and sent to the unknown man: June 8, $6,750; June 15, $7,407 and June 16, $823.

This case is pending further investigation.

In other reports: