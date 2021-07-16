Orangeburg County woman gets $14K after false shoplifting arrest

An Orangeburg County woman received a $14,000 false-arrest settlement, WCSC-TV of Charleston reports, citing court records.

According to a lawsuit, Afreida Parker four years ago was shopping at a grocery store when an off-duty police officer spotted another woman in the parking lot removing packages of meat from her clothes and placing them in her vehicle. The officer, according to the lawsuit cited by WCSC, requested that police respond.

Meanwhile, Parker said she packed her groceries in her car and drove off. Orangeburg police pulled her over and asked for a receipt for her groceries, court records state. The receipts confirmed all her groceries were paid for.

The lawsuit states officers stopped the other woman, who confessed to shoplifting, and in fact, the lawsuit states they found stolen articles in the other woman’s car.

Parker said she spoke with one or more of the grocery store’s employees, and despite evidence that she paid for everything, she was handcuffed, arrested and taken to jail, where she remained for about 24 hours.

The lawsuit states the prosecutor for the City of Orangeburg dismissed a shoplifting charge against Parker. Last month, almost four years after she was first arrested, she was awarded $14,000 in a settlement, WCSC reports.

