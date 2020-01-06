Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill woman found two dead pit bulls on her Otto Street property on Friday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman spotted two corn bags while she was driving on her property near the creek.
As the woman approached the bags, she noticed a distinct odor.
She discovered that each bag contained one dead dog.
One was yellow and had a leather collar around its neck.
The other was black with a white stripe.
She said both appeared to have been shot in their heads.
The woman also notified Orangeburg County Animal Control.
She buried the dogs on her property.
In other reports:
• A Cordova man reported at 2 a.m. Saturday that someone stole his unlocked 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
He told deputies that he took his dog outside and heard the engine of his truck start.
He watched as someone backed up the truck and sped off from his yard on Legrand Smoak Street, the report states.
The truck is valued at $18,000.
• An Orangeburg man reported Saturday that someone stole his son’s red 2000 GMC Jimmy from the parking lot of the Dollar General on Bamberg Road, according to an incident report.
The man said he fell and injured himself in the parking lot, the report said. An ambulance transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
When the man was released, he returned to retrieve the truck from the Dollar General but discovered it wasn’t there.
He told deputies he left it secured.
The truck is valued at $2,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole a black glass-top stove and a white refrigerator from a Whitman Street apartment sometime between Dec. 6 and Jan. 3.
The value of the appliances is $1,000.
