Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg County woman was taken into custody after she allegedly threw a chair at a patrol car on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman’s father called law enforcement at 9:41 p.m. claiming that she attempted to start a fire on the ground near one of his buses.
The father attempted to speak with his daughter, but she walked away.
An investigator caught up with the daughter, but she continued to walk away, the report states.
As the investigator and the father talked, the daughter returned to the scene and the investigator again tried to speak with her, but she went inside of the house.
The investigator knocked on the door and the daughter answered.
When the investigator asked about the situation, she said “nothing” and told the investigator he could leave.
At that point, the daughter picked up a folding metal lawn chair.
The deputy thought she was taking it to the yard so she could sit in it.
When he asked her to stop and talk with him, she allegedly threw the chair and it struck the driver’s side front fender and hood of his patrol vehicle, the report states.
The investigator took her into custody.
He then attempted to adjust his driver’s side mirror electronically, but it didn’t move, the report states.
The investigator asked the daughter if she’d tampered with his mirror prior to her entering the home.
She allegedly told the investigator she attempted to break it.
The daughter is facing a charge of malicious injury to personal property. She remained jailed on Friday afternoon at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $1,087 cash or surety bond.
