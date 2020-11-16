Orangeburg County woman accused in shotgun incident; suspect facing attempted murder charge

An Orangeburg County woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a man was injured by a shotgun blast last week, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This individual took matters into her own hands when she should have called us,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.
“This could have ended a lot different if she had,” he said.
Lindsay Hulteen, 35, has been charged with attempted murder.
Sheriff’s Office investigators were called out to a Bass Drive home in Holly Hill after a report of a shooting incident, according to the release.
As investigators drove toward the incident location, they came upon the man. He said he had been shot.
The 37-year-old man said he and Hulteen had been at a local bar having drinks together when an argument broke out between the two. That resulted in the woman leaving the man at the bar.
The man said he got a ride to Hulteen’s residence to pick up some belongings. He claimed he was shot in the front yard.
Hulteen allegedly admitted to investigators that she shot a shotgun at a point on a sidewalk, resulting in the pellets being deflected and striking the man in the arm and leg, according to the report.
The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Bond was set on Hulteen at $25,000 cash or surety.
