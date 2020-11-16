Orangeburg County woman accused in shotgun incident; suspect facing attempted murder charge

An Orangeburg County woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a man was injured by a shotgun blast last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This individual took matters into her own hands when she should have called us,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

“This could have ended a lot different if she had,” he said.

Lindsay Hulteen, 35, has been charged with attempted murder.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were called out to a Bass Drive home in Holly Hill after a report of a shooting incident, according to the release.

As investigators drove toward the incident location, they came upon the man. He said he had been shot.

The 37-year-old man said he and Hulteen had been at a local bar having drinks together when an argument broke out between the two. That resulted in the woman leaving the man at the bar.

The man said he got a ride to Hulteen’s residence to pick up some belongings. He claimed he was shot in the front yard.