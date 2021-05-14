Orangeburg County warrant claims man said ‘I will kill all 3 of y’all dead’

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a cocked gun at three people and said, “I will kill all three of y’all dead.”

Nathaniel Earl Govan, with addresses in both Norway and Columbia, is charged with one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

The incident occurred at Norway home around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to arrest warrants and the incident report.

Govan and a woman were arguing when the woman’s daughter brought her juvenile child to the residence, the report said.

During the argument, Govan allegedly retrieved a .22-caliber Springfield rifle, cocked it and told the three he would kill them all.

When deputies spoke with Govan, he allegedly told them, “We were just having a talk. I’m not supposed to have a firearm?”

Deputies collected the Springfield rifle as well as a 12-gauge New England shotgun that was also in the home, the report states.

If convicted, Govan faces up to 20 years in prison.