Orangeburg County warrant claims man said ‘I will kill all 3 of y’all dead’

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a cocked gun at three people and said, “I will kill all three of y’all dead.”
Nathaniel Earl Govan, with addresses in both Norway and Columbia, is charged with one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
The incident occurred at Norway home around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to arrest warrants and the incident report.
Govan and a woman were arguing when the woman’s daughter brought her juvenile child to the residence, the report said.
During the argument, Govan allegedly retrieved a .22-caliber Springfield rifle, cocked it and told the three he would kill them all.
When deputies spoke with Govan, he allegedly told them, “We were just having a talk. I’m not supposed to have a firearm?”
Deputies collected the Springfield rifle as well as a 12-gauge New England shotgun that was also in the home, the report states.
If convicted, Govan faces up to 20 years in prison.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Govan’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety on Wednesday. He’s posted bond.
Lawrence ordered Govan to have a law enforcement escort when he removes items from the Norway residence and to remain on GPS monitoring while free on bond.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2003 blue Honda Accord that was parked at a Southwest Circle property in Cordova on Tuesday.
Deputies determined the vehicle had been in a collision and the S.C. Highway Patrol had it towed.
The value of the vehicle is $3,000.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
A 47-year-old woman is accused of pushing her 70-year-old mother into a chair, then straddling and repeatedly beating her.
Carol Lucille Mintz of a Pineview Lane, Orangeburg, is facing the felony charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
A warrant alleges that Mintz “punched and slapped” the woman numerous times on April 19
When deputies arrived at the home, Mintz had already left and the woman was “in bed crying hysterically,” an incident report states.
Deputies reported that the woman had a bump on her forehead along with scratches under her left eye and on her right collarbone.
EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A witness provided law enforcement with a cellphone video that allegedly shows the incident.
Mintz lives with her mother.
Mintz was taken into custody on May 10. If convicted, Mintz faces up to five years in prison.
