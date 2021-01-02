Orangeburg County: Vehicle crashes into home, destroying both

A Dodge Durango crashed into a Norway Road home on New Year’s Eve, destroying both.
A 29-year-old Cordova man is now facing the charge of driving under the influence, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The collision occurred around 11:10 p.m.
“It was very intense,” Bolentown Fire Chief Algie Rutland said.
“The call kept having to be updated,” he said. “It came in as a vehicle versus house collision and then updated to vehicle fire and then updated to house fire.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were about one-half mile away and arrived at the scene first.
Rutland said he was able to call for additional manpower before arriving on the scene because deputies relayed details about the intensity of the blaze until firefighters arrived.
The two people inside of the double-wide mobile home weren’t injured, he said.
Someone used a personal vehicle to take the driver of the Durango to the hospital, he added.
Rutland said the home had two roofs with space in between them. The shingles on the first roof were on fire and caused the second roof to catch on fire.
Firefighters had to use a ladder truck and multiple pieces of apparatus to get the fire under control and put it out, Rutland said.
It took firefighters one-and-a-half hours to get the fire under control and fire crews began leaving the scene at 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
The last fire apparatus left the scene an hour later, he said.
None of the firefighters were injured.
Including Bolentown, responding firefighters also included those from the following fire departments: Cordova, Edisto and Canaan.
Rutland said none of the neighbors’ homes were damaged during the fire.
He said several of the neighbors witnessed the crash, as they were out shooting fireworks and engaging in typical New Year’s Eve festivities at the time.
