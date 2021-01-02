Orangeburg County: Vehicle crashes into home, destroying both

A Dodge Durango crashed into a Norway Road home on New Year’s Eve, destroying both.

A 29-year-old Cordova man is now facing the charge of driving under the influence, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The collision occurred around 11:10 p.m.

“It was very intense,” Bolentown Fire Chief Algie Rutland said.

“The call kept having to be updated,” he said. “It came in as a vehicle versus house collision and then updated to vehicle fire and then updated to house fire.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were about one-half mile away and arrived at the scene first.

Rutland said he was able to call for additional manpower before arriving on the scene because deputies relayed details about the intensity of the blaze until firefighters arrived.

The two people inside of the double-wide mobile home weren’t injured, he said.

Someone used a personal vehicle to take the driver of the Durango to the hospital, he added.