Orangeburg County traffic victims identified

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died following vehicle collisions over the weekend.
Jennifer L. Heyward, 26, of Morrison Court, was on Interstate 26 when an SUV struck her on Saturday morning.
The Charleston woman died of blunt force injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Thursday.
The collision occurred at 4:57 a.m. near the 142 mile marker, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2012 Subaru SUV was traveling east when it struck Heyward, who was standing on I-26, Pye said.
The Subaru’s driver and passenger were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Michael W. Helmly, 49, of Braddock Point, Columbia, died Sunday as a result of blunt force injuries to his head and neck, according to Fogle.
Helmly was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV just before noon. It collided with a tree on U.S. Highway 15, near Theater Drive, outside of Holly Hill.
Pye said the Toyota was traveling north, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
Forty people have died on highways in Orangeburg County this year. During the same time last year, the county had 25 highway deaths.
There have been six deaths on highways in Calhoun County this year, compared to four deaths during the same time period last year.
Two people have died on highways in Bamberg County this year, compared to three deaths during the same time period last year.
Statewide, highway collisions have claimed 910 lives so far this year, compared to 874 fatalities during the same time period last year.
