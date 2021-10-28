Orangeburg County traffic victims identified

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died following vehicle collisions over the weekend.

Jennifer L. Heyward, 26, of Morrison Court, was on Interstate 26 when an SUV struck her on Saturday morning.

The Charleston woman died of blunt force injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Thursday.

The collision occurred at 4:57 a.m. near the 142 mile marker, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Subaru SUV was traveling east when it struck Heyward, who was standing on I-26, Pye said.

The Subaru’s driver and passenger were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Michael W. Helmly, 49, of Braddock Point, Columbia, died Sunday as a result of blunt force injuries to his head and neck, according to Fogle.

Helmly was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV just before noon. It collided with a tree on U.S. Highway 15, near Theater Drive, outside of Holly Hill.

Pye said the Toyota was traveling north, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.