Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Someone broke into the Subway restaurant on Five Chop Road Sunday night and stole money, according to an incident report.

The Subway manager arrived at the business on Monday morning and noticed someone had thrown a brick through the front door of the restaurant.

The computer system was damaged and two cash registers were stolen. The cash registers contained money, according to the report.

The damage to the front door is estimated at $300 and the damage to the computer system is estimated at $2,500. The cash registers are valued at $500 each.

In a separate report, a Georgia man said his car was stolen from a Buckley Street residence.

The man said he gave someone a ride in his 2007 white Chevrolet Tahoe early Monday morning.

The Georgia man left the person in his Tahoe, with the engine running, while he went inside the Buckley Street home.

When the Georgia man came out the house, the Tahoe was gone.

The vehicle is valued at $9,000.