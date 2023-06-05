A 45-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of holding a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and refusing to leave his home at deputies’ request.

Tommie James Boyd Jr., of Morgan Drive, is facing the charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

He was taken into custody just before 3 a.m. Saturday following a 10-hour standoff with officers.

“This was an intense situation in that there was a hostage and a subject with a handgun,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “I’m proud of my team for working a solution that brought everyone out unharmed.”

“This could have gone badly so quickly and in so many ways,” Ravenell said. “But these men and women stayed on the line, isolated the incident, and brought home a positive solution.”

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. after Boyd allegedly reported that multiple people were actively breaking into his Morgan Drive home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

When deputies arrived, they heard someone screaming inside of the house.

Two deputies went to the side entrance, preparing to conduct a safety sweep inside the home when the door swung open, the report states.

Boyd allegedly had his arm around the neck of a 16-year-old girl while holding a black handgun to her head.

Deputies claim Boyd screamed, “If you come inside, I’ll kill her!”

Boyd allegedly then retreated to the laundry room and continued to hold the girl at gunpoint.

A standoff ensued, according to the incident report.

The girl was able to get away. Deputies escorted her to a safe location.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team soon reported to the residence.

After approximately 10 hours of unsuccessfully trying to get Boyd to leave the home on his own, law enforcement entered it to remove him, the report said.

Five deputies and two S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents went inside and found Boyd in a bedroom closet, the report said.

Boyd allegedly retreated to the bathroom that was connected to the closet.

Deputies said they couldn’t see Boyd at first because of smoke from a fire. They also claim Boyd sprayed a deputy with an unknown substance from a bottle in the bathroom.

Boyd wouldn’t come out or show his hands to deputies, the report states.

Deputies say they believed he was armed with a deadly weapon.

One deputy deployed a stun gun to Boyd.

Get The Times and Democrat app today Local news has never been this personal. Free to download. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access.

Another deputy was able to get Boyd to the floor so he could be taken into custody.

Boyd has reportedly known the 16-year-old since she was much younger.

During a Monday bond hearing, Boyd said, “The sheriff’s office did a number to my face and my body.”

Sheriff’s Office Inv. Jared Kitrell noted that Boyd has prior convictions in South Carolina, North Carolina and Illinois.

Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker did not set bond, deferring the issue to a circuit judge at a later date.

Rickenbacker described Boyd as being a flight risk and danger to the community.

“I can’t thank the public enough for their tremendous patience and understanding during this lengthy standoff,” Ravenell said.

“It was Friday night and they wanted to get home. But the community understood we had a job to do, and they supported us in doing that job.”

At the time of the incident, Boyd was out on bond on a Columbia charge of obtaining goods under false pretenses.

If convicted, Boyd faces up to 30 years in prison.