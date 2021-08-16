Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: Bullet passed by sleeping man’s head

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A bullet whizzed over a man’s head while he was asleep on the couch in his home, according to an incident report.

The shooting occurred on Goff Avenue in Orangeburg around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The man told deputies that he heard some gunshots. One of the bullets entered his home.

The bullet struck an exterior wall, an interior wall and a painting, causing about $850 in damage.

The man said he didn’t know who would’ve shot his home.

A portion of the incident report was redacted.

In other reports:

• A Eutawville woman alleges her ex-boyfriend broke into her home twice and stole her jewelry and car, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

She claims he first broke into her Moonlight Drive home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was inside of her bedroom when he allegedly barged in and stole her jewelry and car keys.

The woman claimed she tried to retrieve the jewelry, but her ex pushed her off and walked out of the front door, the report states.