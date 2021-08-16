Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: Bullet passed by sleeping man’s head

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A bullet whizzed over a man’s head while he was asleep on the couch in his home, according to an incident report.
The shooting occurred on Goff Avenue in Orangeburg around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The man told deputies that he heard some gunshots. One of the bullets entered his home.
The bullet struck an exterior wall, an interior wall and a painting, causing about $850 in damage.
The man said he didn’t know who would’ve shot his home.
A portion of the incident report was redacted.
In other reports:
• A Eutawville woman alleges her ex-boyfriend broke into her home twice and stole her jewelry and car, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
She claims he first broke into her Moonlight Drive home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
She was inside of her bedroom when he allegedly barged in and stole her jewelry and car keys.
The woman claimed she tried to retrieve the jewelry, but her ex pushed her off and walked out of the front door, the report states.
The ex allegedly broke in again three hours later, saying “Those cops are stupid. I was hiding under the house the whole time and that’s why they won’t catch me.”
The woman said she pointed a gun at the man but a friend took the firearm from her.
Her ex-boyfriend allegedly took the firearm from the friend and the woman’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8. She claims he also got into her 2012 blue Audi A8 and fled the scene.
She’d previously given the man permission to drive her vehicle, but didn’t this time, the report states.
The value of the vehicle, jewelry and firearm is $32,050.
• Someone burglarized a Rittenberry Road home in Eutawville and stole six firearms over the weekend.
The burglar stole the following firearms: a .45-caliber Glock 21, a .40-caliber Glock, a 7.62-caliber Draco, a .223-caliber Mil-sport semi-automatic pistol, a 7.62-caliber Draco and another pistol.
The firearms are valued at $2,700.
• Someone stole a black, pump-action shotgun and a 9 mm silver handgun from Get Your Roll On Auto Sales, located at 1210 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies responded to the scene after an alarm sounded.
• Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun from under the passenger seat of an unlocked vehicle on Smiley Drive in Cordova on Saturday morning, according to an incident report.
The handgun is valued at $300.
• A tan 9 mm Taurus GC2 and two black 9 mm Taurus G3C handguns were stolen from an unsecured vehicle on Sunday, according to an incident report.
The owner of the firearms said he left them under some clothes in the trunk of his vehicle, which was parked at a Bellwood Court address in Holly Hill.
The value of the stolen guns is $1,350.
• Three males stole a 2018 Yamaha Raptor from Honda of Orangeburg, located at 170 All American Lane in Orangeburg, just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
The burglars were driving a white Ford F250 work van.
The Yamaha Raptor is valued at $8,355.
• The following items were stolen from a Sunland Road shed/workshop in Cope: a 1984 Pontiac engine, a carburetor, a large air compressor, an air dryer, a Snapper riding lawnmower, a DeWalt drill, DeWalt batteries, a toolbox and hand tools, a Sears air compressor, a Protemp kerosene heater, several hoses and a gas tank containing gasoline. The theft was reported Saturday.
The value of the items is $6,420.
