Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: Body found in freezer; 4-wheel riders find ‘John Doe’ at old house

NORWAY – Authorities are working to identify the decomposed body found in a deep freezer on Sunday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Richard Walker said the body will undergo an autopsy later in the week.

For now the male is identified as “John Doe,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The body was discovered by eight adults who were riding around on four-wheelers in Norway, the report said.

They decided to check out a vacant home on Woodview Circle at around 5:30 p.m.

The group told deputies that, “they heard the abandoned home was haunted so they came to check it out while out riding their four-wheelers,” the report states.

One of the members of the group told deputies that he saw the deep freezer on the back of the porch and decided to look inside.

He then smelled an odor of “rotten meat” and saw what he thought was a body “wearing blue jeans and socks so he closed the freezer,” the report states.

Deputies confirmed seeing a “badly decomposed human body” inside of the freezer.