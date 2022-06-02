Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: 4th arrest in child’s death; 19-year-old also charged with murder

A 19-year-old is the latest person charged in the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter of Woodford.

“I said earlier this week that if you were somehow involved, you are going to be arrested,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a Thursday press release.

“And that is a promise I intend to keep until everyone who even knew about this is in custody,” he said.

Seth James Phillips, of Karen Place, Farmington, N.Y. is the fourth suspect to face the charge of murder in Hunter’s death.

A warrant accuses Philllips of being present in the vehicle that drove past Hunter’s McClain Street home on May 13. Occupants of the vehicle allegedly shot at the home, killing Hunter.

Others who are already in custody on the charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime include:

• Jeremiah J. Harley, 17, of County Road 50, Canandaigua, N.Y. He’s charged as an adult.

• Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Pinewood Street, Chillicothe, Illinois

• Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of Greenwood Drive, West Columbia

Phillips, Harley and Lloyd are awaiting extradition to South Carolina. Anderson remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond.

If they are convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

Harley, Lloyd and Anderson are accused of firing a “barrage of bullets” into the McClain Street home. Hunter’s family had just returned home after visiting family and friends.

The sheriff has said the suspects shot the wrong home. He alleges they went to Woodford to buy or steal marijuana.

Ravenell called Hunter’s family on Thursday to report the latest arrest.

“I can tell you this is the last person that was in the car, but I can’t tell you this is the last arrest,” he said to the family.

Family members thanked Ravenell and the other investigative teams who had a part in the arrests, including the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, according to the press release.

“SLED agents are dedicated to seeking justice for Winston and his family,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “Solving the issue of violent crime that is plaguing communities across the state is going to take everyone - parents, teachers, community leaders, law enforcement, faith groups, legislators, prosecutors, judges, public defenders and mental health practitioners. We must all come together to keep our communities safer.”

In addition to the sheriff’s office and SLED, Ravenell gave credit to the U.S. Marshals N.Y./N.J. Regional Fugitive Task Force, Canandaigua City (N.Y.) Police Department, Ontario County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, the North Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“As I said, we will not stop until any and everyone connected to this case is charged,” Ravenell said. “We owe that to little Winston, we owe that to the community.”

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

