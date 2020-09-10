Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: 2 facing attempted murder charges; men accused of shooting at residence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men were charged after shots were fired at an Orangeburg residence over the weekend.

“You have a house full of people and these individuals, for some reason unknown to sane people, feel it is OK to shoot at it,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Timothy Jenkins, 19, of Orangeburg, and Alexander Williams, 22, are each charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a Sunday incident.

Ravenell said investigators were called out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after occupants of a Graham Street home reported the shooting.

As they arrived, a man entering a vehicle yelled to investigators that he was on his way to be treated for what appeared to be a leg wound.

There were multiple vehicles on the property that had what looked like bullet holes in them.

Investigators recovered several rifle and pistol rounds at the scene, according to the incident report.

On Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle that matched the description in yet another shooting that had just occurred.

However, occupants of that vehicle began firing on pursuing deputies. None were injured.