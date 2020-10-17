Orangeburg County Sheriff: ‘We have to counsel people, we have to police’; law enforcement issues discussed by Ravenell, pastors

“We need advice. We need help. We need to get the message out, especially because we’re concerned about Orangeburg County,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said to a small group of ministers last week.

“We need to start this conversation and that’s why we’re here today.”

He spoke at a Faith & Blue gathering held at Good Shepherd Community Ministries in Orangeburg. Some members of Ravenell’s command staff were also present.

“People think we are counselors – not only people, lawmakers, they think we’re counselors. We have to counsel people, we have to police, we have to do everything,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell told the ministers that “the training academy doesn’t have a budget. How can that be?”

According to S.C. state law, the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy is funded as a special purpose district. Ravenell noted that when payments from tickets are collected, a portion goes to the academy for the training of law enforcement officers.

“We have one of the best training academies in the country because we have a good director, but is that fair to him or fair to us? It’s not,” he said.

“This is where we start. We’ve got to do better. We have to,” he added.