Orangeburg County sheriff warns of mail thieves

Investigators are searching for the thieves targeting private mailboxes, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve gotten multiple reports of bill payments being taken from mailboxes,” Ravenell said. “Those checks are then altered from their intended use and the money is taken from the victim’s account.”

Several incidents have been reported in the western side of Orangeburg, in the North Road and Riverbank Drive areas of the county.

Ravenell said, however, there have been some reports on the eastern side as well.

“They’re apparently riding around looking for flags up on mailboxes,” he said. “They’ll then sort through the mail looking for checks that were intended to pay bills.”

Ravenell said he and investigators are encouraging residents to place their mail in their mailboxes closer to the time of pickup. Or, if practical, take it to the post office.

Mail tampering is a federal offense that can result in a five-year sentence and a fine of up to $2,000. State charges also apply to altered financial instruments.