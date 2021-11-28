Orangeburg County sheriff warns of jury duty scam

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that another scam is making its way across the county.

“This time, they're claiming the potential victim owes money because they missed jury duty,” Ravenell said. “We never collect money for any alleged missed jury duty.”

Ravenell and several deputies were contacted on Sunday with questions about the validity of the jury duty fine.

The sheriff said the name being used in this scam is “Sgt. James Green.”

While that is a legitimate officer, Capt. Green has long since been promoted from sergeant, Ravenell said.

“Bottom line, there is no policy or law where a deputy will make calls concerning any type of monetary transaction,” he said.

If anyone receives such a call, they should contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0