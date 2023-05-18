Two fake security system repairmen managed to get an Orangeburg County resident’s financial card information, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“They seemed legitimate to this gentleman, so he gave them the number,” Ravenell said in a release.

“If you have any questions about security people showing up unexpectedly, call us immediately,” he said.

A Daniel Street man reported Wednesday that two people arrived at his home claiming to be from a legitimate security company, Alder Security.

The people stated that Vivint Security – another legitimate but separate company – had sent them to upgrade the man’s system. Since the man had a Vivint system, he agreed.

After the people appeared to do maintenance, they asked for the man’s financial card information to pay for any future upgrades.

Suspicious, the man called Vivint. The company stated they did not send anyone, nor do they send repairmen from other companies to a customer’s residence.

He then canceled his credit card.

If anyone receives an unsolicited visit from security repairmen, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.