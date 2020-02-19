Orangeburg County sheriff warns about social media scam

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is warning residents about a social media scam.

"This one is extremely deceiving in that you actually watch a video of a person known to you explaining how to get $5,000 for nearly free," Ravenell said.

"It's not true. The deceiving part is the video is made before that promised $5,000 is received,” he said.

The sheriff’s office received one call about the scam Wednesday afternoon.

"When we received this information, we immediately gathered all details that we could to give to our community," he said.

The scam began on the social media platform Facebook where Wednesday's victim reported seeing a friend state in a video you can receive $5,000 by sending a payment to a woman, according to investigators.

The victim stated she was instructed to send more than $200 to the woman to receive the money.

However, before she could receive the thousands in cash, she had to post a video saying she had received the money and explaining how the next person could get $5,000.