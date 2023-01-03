Orangeburg County sheriff: Video shows trailer theft

Investigators are seeking a vehicle and its occupants in connection with recent trailer thefts, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve had one trailer stolen that was clearly caught on security cameras,” Ravenell said in a release. “With our investigation into that case ongoing, we’ve had a second trailer being taken by a vehicle with the same description.”

A white 6-by-10 enclosed trailer was taken from a St. Matthews Road hotel on Dec. 6. Security cameras at the hotel showed the trailer being taken just after 5 a.m.

A second trailer was reported stolen on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. from a Prosperity Drive business. That trailer is described as a white 7-by-16 tandem-axle enclosed trailer.

“What these thefts have in common is the vehicle thieves used,” Ravenell said. “It’s an older-model, dark-colored Ford Explorer that appears to be used in both incidents.”

If anyone has any information on the thefts, the vehicle, or the perpetrators, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.