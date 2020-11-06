Orangeburg County Sheriff: Video shows suspects in fatal shooting in Neeses

Orangeburg County investigators are seeking two gunmen they believe shot and killed a man during an argument Wednesday.

“From the security video, it looks as though two males got into a confrontation with the victim, who was in another car,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“And while this happened on the property of a church, the church nor its congregation had anything to do with this. It’s just simply where this senseless act took place,” Ravenell said.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, someone called 911 to report a vehicle near Cavalry Church Road in Neeses. The caller stated the motorist suffered what appeared to be an injury to the upper body.

That injury to the 18-year-old Barnwell man was later determined to be a fatal gunshot wound, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses told investigators that earlier they had seen the victim’s Kia on the property of nearby Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Witnesses reported a black male with long dreadlocks exited a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the Kia.