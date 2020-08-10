You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County sheriff: Two people shot; man sought, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
0 comments
breaking top story

Orangeburg County sheriff: Two people shot; man sought, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jamal Brown

Brown

 OCSO

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a brief standoff early Monday.

“This individual is believed to have shot two people prior to a standoff with my deputies,” Ravenell said. “We need to get him off the streets as soon as possible.”

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 29-year-old Jamal Brown. He’s said to be a black male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

At around 8:15 a.m., Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a caller reporting someone making threats with a gun at a Whitford Stage Road residence.

As deputies arrived, shots were fired from the residence, prompting a larger law enforcement response.

Two people inside the residence were injured in the shooting incident. While their condition is unknown, they have been transported to an area hospital.

Meantime, the gunman is believed to have fled through a wooded area behind the residence.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

If anyone has any information on Brown or his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

0 comments
0
0
5
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santee man accused of assaulting woman
Crime & Courts

Santee man accused of assaulting woman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Santee man is accused of assaulting a woman on Thursday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Ryan John Mullaney, 30, of Five Chop Road, is facing the charge of first-degree assault and battery.

Mullaney allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and pushed her onto her porch.

He also allegedly threatened to burn her house and a boat in the back yard, and kill the dogs. The woman claimed he threw his phone and broke it so she couldn’t call for help.

He threatened to commit “suicide by cop” if police were called and also threatened to kill himself with drugs, according to the incident report.

The man also allegedly picked up a dagger and held it toward the woman. She told deputies she feared for her life.

If convicted of first-degree assault and battery, Mullaney faces up to 10 years in prison.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News