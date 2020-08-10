Orangeburg County sheriff: Two people shot; man sought, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a brief standoff early Monday.
“This individual is believed to have shot two people prior to a standoff with my deputies,” Ravenell said. “We need to get him off the streets as soon as possible.”
Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 29-year-old Jamal Brown. He’s said to be a black male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.
At around 8:15 a.m., Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a caller reporting someone making threats with a gun at a Whitford Stage Road residence.
As deputies arrived, shots were fired from the residence, prompting a larger law enforcement response.
Two people inside the residence were injured in the shooting incident. While their condition is unknown, they have been transported to an area hospital.
Meantime, the gunman is believed to have fled through a wooded area behind the residence.
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.
If anyone has any information on Brown or his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
